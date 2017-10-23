Bethell chosen to play in all-star volleyball game

Navarre’s Caitlin Bethell has been selected to play in the Subway All-Star Volleyball Game.
The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the University of West Florida Fieldhouse.
Bethell will be the lone representative for the Raiders, who won five games this season and were knocked out of the district tournament by Niceville. The all-star game will feature seniors from Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa Counties.
2017-18 Subway All-Star Series
Volleyball
Nov. 16 at the University of West Florida Fieldhouse, 6 p.m.
Football
Dec. 15 at Blue Wahoos Stadium, 7 p.m.
Soccer
March 1 at Gulf Breeze, 5 p.m.
Baseball/Softball
June 7 at the University of West Florida, 6 p.m.
