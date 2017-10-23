Bethell chosen to play in all-star volleyball game

By Brian Lester on October 23, 2017

Navarre’s Caitlin Bethell has been selected to play in the Subway All-Star Volleyball Game.

The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the University of West Florida Fieldhouse.

Bethell will be the lone representative for the Raiders, who won five games this season and were knocked out of the district tournament by Niceville. The all-star game will feature seniors from Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa Counties.

2017-18 Subway All-Star Series

Volleyball

Nov. 16 at the University of West Florida Fieldhouse, 6 p.m.

Football

Dec. 15 at Blue Wahoos Stadium, 7 p.m.

Soccer

March 1 at Gulf Breeze, 5 p.m.

Baseball/Softball

June 7 at the University of West Florida, 6 p.m.

