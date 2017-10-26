It’s Beach Bowl time.

Navarre and Gulf Breeze will play their annual rivalry game Friday night at Dolphin Stadium in Gulf Breeze. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

This will be the 10th meeting between the schools in which a trophy will be on the line. The Raiders have won eight of the nine meetings.

Both teams are 6-1 overall 2-0 in District 2-6A. The winner claims the district championship and an automatic playoff berth.

The Raiders fell 31-28 to the Dolphins last year and are seeking their first district championship since 2015.

Navarre and Gulf Breeze both had byes last week and Navarre head coach Jay Walls said the extra preparation for the game is beneficial.

“Having an extra three days to prepare can be a plus. You can focus a little more on certain things in practice,” Walls said.

The Raiders haven’t forgotten last year’s loss but a new year means a new opportunity.

“It’s on their mind, but we really haven’t said a lot about it,” Walls said. “We have a different team and they do, too. We don’t have to say a lot as far as getting them motivated.”

Star Power

Sage Chambers has completed 61 of his 118 passes and has thrown for nearly 1,000 yards. He’s also thrown nine touchdown passes.

Dante Wright has rushed for 420 yards and seven touchdowns and has caught 26 passes for 555 yards and eight touchdowns. He needs one more touchdown reception to tie Brad Leggett’s record.

Omari Green is Navarre’s leading rusher. He has rolled up 539 yards and nine touchdowns, rushing for 100 or more yards four times.

Josh Carter leads the Raiders in tackles with 64.5. He’s also come through with 3.5 sacks. Carter has scored twice off blocked punts, has returned a pick for a score and has a rushing touchdown.

Cade Taylor ranks second in tackles with 61 and has picked off two passes. He also has 4.5 sacks.

Noteworthy

Raiders have won 15 consecutive games on the road and 27 of their last 29 games overall in the regular season

Navarre has scored 40 or more three times and has allowed only 63 points in the second half of the last six games

Raiders have rolled up 2,478 yards, with more than 1,500 of it coming on the ground

Navarre has racked up 41 sacks

Jay Walls is 56-14 in his sixth season at Navarre

Check out more Beach Bowl coverage in the Oct. 26 issue of Navarre Press. Subscribe online at navarrepress.com for as little as $38 per year.

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Name

Your Email



Enter the code from above.

