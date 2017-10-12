Argos welcome nationally ranked DSU to town

Delta State is coming to town Saturday and it will be the toughest challenge the University of West Florida has faced up to this point in the season.

The Statesmen are ranked No. 21 in the nation in NCAA Division II – they were ranked ninth until a loss to Gulf South Conference leader West Alabama.

But UWF is no pushover. The Argos (4-1, 2-1 GSC) have won two in a row and are hoping to repeat the history of a year ago when it beat a nationally ranked opponent at home. UWF beat Florida Tech 42-39 for its first win over a ranked team in program history last October.

Kickoff against Delta State(5-1, 3-1) is set for 4 p.m. Saturday at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The Argos rallied for a 28-14 win over Mississippi College last week and are 4-3 at home in the two-year history of their program.

DSU had its five-game win streak snapped last week in a loss to West Alabama. The Statesmen fell 29-26 at home.

UWF and DSU met a year ago in a crazy game in Mississippi that ended with the Argos falling 55-51.

Notable Numbers

133: Yards thrown by Grey Jackson in his first career start last week. Jackson completed 15 of his 29 passes and rushed for a touchdown.

3: Number of games in a row in which the Argos have rushed for more than 100 yards. Chris Schwarz leads the attack with 300 yards and four touchdowns.

9: Turnovers UWF has forced this season. The Argos have only turned the ball over four times.

72.3: Average number of yards DSU allows on the ground. The Statesmen has given up 434 yards in all.

912: Passing yards for DSU quarterback Breck Ruddick. He has completed 60 percent of his passes and has thrown eight scoring strikes.

565: Rushing yards Statesmen running back Chris Robinson has rolled up this season. He’s scored seven touchdowns. UWF has 512 rushing yards as a team.

39: Tackles registered by Reggie Barnes this year. He leads the Argos in that category and has also picked off a pass.

Subscribe online at navarrepress.com for as little as $38 per year.

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Name

Your Email



Enter the code from above.

