Argos’ stellar softball season comes to a close

West Florida’s remarkable run to the NCAA Division II Softball College World Series came to a close Saturday in a 1-0 loss to West Virginia Wesleyan.

The Argonauts wrap up their year with a 46-15 record, the most wins they have had in a season since 2005. They finished 1-2 in their first college world series appearance since 2003. West Florida has won 88 games over the last two years, coming a long way from its 19-win season in 2015.

“We had a great ball club this year,” West Florida head coach Melissa Paul said on the school web site. “It’s a team that has gotten this identity of being fighters and coming back in the last month of the season, and we found ourselves in some holes in the postseason, and this is just a team that won’t give up.”

The Argos went 5-0 in the NCAA regional tourney to punch their ticket to the college world series in Salem, Va., and former Navarre standout Callan Taylor played a key role in the Argos’ success this season.

Only a freshman, Taylor stepped up in Friday’s game against Southern Indiana, coming through with a double in the seventh to cut the Screaming Eagles’ lead to 3-2. Caitlin Steel’s two-run double later in the inning proved to be the game winner.

The Argos opened the tourney Thursday with a 7-3 loss to Armstrong State. Taylor made her first college world series hit a memorable one as she smashed a two-run home run in the fourth inning. Her third homer of the season cut the Argos’ deficit to 4-3.

Taylor ends her first season as a college softball player batting .271 and racking up 39 hits. Eight of her hits went for extra bases and she also drove in 32 runs.

