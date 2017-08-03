Argos picked seventh in Gulf South Conference poll

By Brian Lester on August 3, 2017

The University of West Florida football team is picked to finish seventh in the preseason Gulf South Conference coaches poll.

The Argos won five games in their inaugural season and are hoping for more success in year two. The poll is headed up by four-time GSC champion North Alabama, the 2016 NCAA Division II national runner up. The Lions received seven first-place votes.

Valdosta State and West Georgia are picked second and third while Florida Tech and West Alabama round out the top five. Delta State is sixth. Mississippi College and Shorter fill out the poll.

The preseason all-conference selections were also released and three Argos are on the list. Reggie Barnes is coming off a season where he ranked third on the team in tackles (67). Fellow linebacker Andre Duncombe also made the list after racking up 51 tackles. Return specialist Antoine Griffin is also among the preseason all-conference picks. He was also one of the team’s top receivers, making seven touchdown catches.

West Florida begins its second season Sept. 2 when it plays at Missouri S&T. Its home opener is Sept. 9 against Midwestern State at Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola.

