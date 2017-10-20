Argonauts head out on the road to battle Hawks

The University of West Florida football team is looking to get back on track Saturday when it travels to Shorter to take on the Hawks. Kickoff is noon central time.

Knocked off 28-25 last week in a hard-fought game with nationally ranked Delta State, UWF is aiming for its fifth win of the year, which would match its win total from its inaugural season in 2016.

The Argonauts enter the game against the Hawks at 4-2 overall. They are 2-2 in the Gulf South Conference and will be up against a Shorter team that is 0-7 overall and 0-4 in the conference.

UWF comes in averaging 224.7 yards per game through the air and it’s churning out an average of 100.2 rushing yards per outing. The Argos cranked out a season-best 443 yards against the Statesmen in a game they led 25-14 at one point.

Shorter has scored just 66 points this season and is putting 165 passing yards per outing while rushing for an average of just 50.7. Tyler Pullum leads the offense, throwing for more than 1,100 yards on the season. He has thrown four touchdown passes.

This game will be a reunion of sorts for several former Navarre standouts. Quentin Randolph plays for UWF while Brady Hammel and Royce Thomas both play for Shorter. Randolph has one catch for nine yards this season and Hammel has connected on two field goals and four extra points.

Notable Numbers

8: Touchdown passes thrown by UWF quarterback Mike Beaudry. He has completed 85 passes and has thrown for 1,187 yards

335: Rushing yards racked up by Chris Schwarz. He has scored four touchdowns as well

211: Receiving yards Ka’Ron Ashley has tallied this season. He has caught 16 passes, the second-most on the team, and has scored four touchdowns

49: Tackles Reggie Barnes has this season. He leads the team in that category and also has two sacks

17: Number of games the Argos have played in the history of their program. They are 9-8 overall and have a 5-4 record on the road

254: Rushing yards Shorter’s B.J. McCoy has this season. He has scored twice

53: The number of tackles Kareem Taylor has racked up this season for the Hawks.

Quotable: “We showed how good we can be and have set the bar high for here on out. We have four games left and have to take full advantage of them,” Argos head coach Pete Shinnick said.

Subscribe online at navarrepress.com for as little as $38 per year.

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Name

Your Email



Enter the code from above.

