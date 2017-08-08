Anderson and Marquis are friends on and off the field

Kallie Anderson and Morgan Marquis laugh when they are asked about the competitiveness between them during an interview on a sweltering August morning.

Teammates at Navarre and best friends for nearly eight years, Anderson and Marquis admit they are indeed competitive.

“We always have a thing going on. It’s like who can hit better or who had a better game fielding wise,” Marquis said.

Anderson agrees and notes as competitive as the two are, they make a great team in the infield during the summer months when Anderson plays shortstop and Marquis plays at second for their travel team. She is a pitcher during the high school season.

“We’re a great duo in the infield and we just enjoy playing together,” Anderson said.

There was a time a couple of years ago when they were separated. Marquis, a rising senior originally from Florida, spent two and a half years living in Illinois and played her first couple of years of high school softball in the state before moving back to Florida prior to the start of her junior year.

Read the full article in the Aug. 10 issue of Navarre Press. Subscribe online at navarrepress.com for as little as $38 per year.

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Name

Your Email



Enter the code from above.

