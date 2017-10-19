Water utilities to gamble on more debt

Failing to set aside funds for emergencies has previously meant a financing scramble for the utility collective that provides water to south Santa Rosa, and now officials think they see a solution: take on about $4 million in long-term debt.

Though perhaps unlikely at first glance, the strategy of Holley Navarre Water System and the other two members of Fairpoint Regional Utility System is to essentially extend the umbrella organization’s roughly $9.4 million in bank loans for two decades in order to make smaller payments.

