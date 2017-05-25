Volunteers join forces to protect shorebird nests

The birds are back and nesting on Navarre Beach, and once again the community has come together to protect these endangered species and their critical breeding habitat.

Approximately 50 volunteers from the community, Navarre High School JROTC, local Boy Scouts and the Emerald Coast photo club joined Audubon Florida in preparing for the endangered least terns and black skimmers to make their temporary homes along the Navarre Beach Causeway and on the island.

Read the full article in the May 25 issue of Navarre Press. Subscribe online for as little as $38 per year.

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Name

Your Email



Enter the code from above.

