Volunteers join forces to protect shorebird nests

By Jamie Gentry on May 25, 2017

The birds are back and nesting on Navarre Beach, and once again the community has come together to protect these endangered species and their critical breeding habitat.

Approximately 50 volunteers from the community, Navarre High School JROTC, local Boy Scouts and the Emerald Coast photo club joined Audubon Florida in preparing for the endangered least terns and black skimmers to make their temporary homes along the Navarre Beach Causeway and on the island.

