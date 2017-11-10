Visiting Gulf Islands will cost a little more in 2018

Two years after its first price increase in more than a decade, the entrance fee for vehicles into Fort Pickens will increase by $5 starting in January.

The rise in price is a result of the nationwide entrance fee structure that was established three years ago by the National Park Service.

The rate for vehicles had been $8 and went to $15 in 2015. It will now be $20 per vehicle and the pass is good for seven days. Annual passes will increase from $30 to $40.

Gulf Islands National Seashore Public Affairs Specialist Brent Everitt said Gulf Islands phased in its new fees slowly in order to avoid a major rate hike all at once.

