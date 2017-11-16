Veteran Profile: Kamyla Felder

Staff Sgt. Kamyla Felder took a roundabout path to get to where she is now. After spending two years at Emory University in Atlanta studying international relations and Arabic, she decided she wanted something else.

“I ended up enlisting. Even though it wasn’t something I always planned on doing, I absolutely love it,” Felder said.

Felder had always loved planes and had a cousin in the Air Force who spoke highly of it.

Now she is finishing her last semester of school as she approaches her seventh year in the Air Force.

She spent the first five years of her career working with guidance and control systems before the Air Force restructured her office. Now she works with electronic countermeasure systems.

