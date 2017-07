Sage Paddle Co. opened its first official surf shop this month, and business founder and owner Sage Offutt, 15, said she could not be more excited.

The young entrepreneur has been in business since she was 11, and her new location at 8228 Gulf Blvd. will be just another step along the journey.

Read the full article in the July 27 issue of Navarre Press.

