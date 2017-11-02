Senior Center aims to boost membership

As the year winds down, the push to attract members for the Holley-Navarre Senior Center picks up.

The membership drive is underway and will run through the end of the year.

“Our membership is at 271 right now. We have set a goal to try to get to 300 for the year,” said Jim Russell, who serves as the membership chairperson and is also the center’s treasurer. “Anyone that joins from now until December will be counted in our 2017 membership.”

Russell said the quest to get members is approached in a variety of ways.

Notices are sent out to current members to renew their membership for $40.

