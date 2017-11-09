Senior center accepts board candidates, eyes opportunities to generate income

The wheels are in motion for the new board to be in place at the Holley-Navarre Senior Center by the start of 2018.

Six people stepped forward to be candidates at Friday’s general meeting, including current board members Don Brown and Betty Lyle.

Others who have put their name on the candidate list are Teresa Hauser – she is currently filling in as secretary – Carolyn Sumrall, Donna LaVoy and Steve Collier.

Virginia Rau put her name on the ballot for secretary and is always volunteering to help out at events at the center.

