Sea Turtle Extravaganza promotes conservation

By Jamie Gentry on October 27, 2017

Arriving at Navarre Beach Saturday morning, visitors were greeted by a flying 50-foot alligator, a 75-foot-long octopus with swooping tentacles and several other flying sea creatures.

These larger-than-life critter kites were part of the Navarre Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Center’s (NBSTCC) annual Sea Turtle Extravaganza.

Center director Christy Meyer said she was thankful to the Emerald Coast Kite Flyers Club for providing the aerial display.

