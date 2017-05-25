Ride of Silence sends powerful message

By Brian Lester on May 25, 2017

Sometimes the most powerful messages are sent without saying a word.

The Ride of Silence fits that bill in its effort to honor bicyclists who have been injured or killed.

Gathered on the campus of Pensacola State College early Wednesday evening, 155 bicyclists followed a hearse out of the WSRE parking lot as bagpipers played to begin their seven-mile journey at a somber pace of 10-12 miles per hour around the airport loop.

