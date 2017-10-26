Research finds young adults falling away from the church

Roughly three of every four teens currently in a church youth group will not be sitting in a pew after they graduate high school.

Multiple studies by groups such as research firm Barna Group (ongoing), Pew Research (2016) and the Protestant Church (2011) have all come to roughly similar conclusions: young adults, specifically millennials, are not attending church as much.

