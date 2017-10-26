Research finds young adults falling away from the church

By Jamie Gentry on October 26, 2017

Roughly three of every four teens currently in a church youth group will not be sitting in a pew after they graduate high school.

Multiple studies by groups such as research firm Barna Group (ongoing), Pew Research (2016) and the Protestant Church (2011) have all come to roughly similar conclusions: young adults, specifically millennials, are not attending church as much.

Read the full article in the Oct. 26 issue of Navarre Press. Subscribe online at navarrepress.com for as little as $38 per year.

P.S. Receive a digital subscription to Navarre Press for 30 days free!

Contact Us

Navarre Press

7502 Harvest Village Ct.
Navarre FL 32566

[email protected]
850-939-8040

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Your Name

Your Email

captcha
Enter the code from above.

Search in Site

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Navarre Press
© Copyright 2016-2020 Sandpaper Publishing, Inc. Powered by WordPress - Designed by Gabfire Themes  