Reptiles drawn back to pier despite multiple run-ins with fishing hooks

Okra, a juvenile green sea turtle, has had a rough year.

After sustaining serious head trauma that exposed part of her skull, Okra ended up on the end of a fisherman’s line on the Navarre Beach Fishing Pier. The hook was caught in her right shoulder. Fortunately, she was rescued and sent to the Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center in Fort Walton Beach.

While there, more bad news came for Okra. It was discovered that she had swallowed two hooks that were now lodged in her esophagus.

She was in rough shape, but after months of surgery, medical care and “naturally passing” some fishing line, Okra was ready to return to her home in the Gulf of Mexico.

On Sept. 26, hundreds of people gathered on Fort Pickens beach to watch her swim away to freedom.

