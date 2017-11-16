Refuge for Women receives $10,000 pledge

An anonymous donor has come forward to offer local victims of sex trafficking a safe place to heal. He has pledged to match every dollar donated in November to Refuge for Women of the Emerald Coast, up to $10,000.

Refuge City Director Michelle Jones said she is thrilled.

“This donor says there is a huge need for this here and along the coast,” she said. “He said this is ignored and not talked about. He says these women deserve hope and love just like your wife, sister, mom. They are no different. Their past does not make them.”

Read the full article in the Nov. 16 issue of Navarre Press. Subscribe online at navarrepress.com for as little as $38 per year.

P.S. Receive a digital subscription to Navarre Press for 30 days free!

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Name

Your Email

