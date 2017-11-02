Protecting the shoreline naturally

Paddling along the waterways of Navarre and Gulf Breeze, kayaker Dave Barker is disappointed.

He said rather than the naturally sloping habitats that support dozens of species of fish, crabs, shrimp and more, he is greeted by almost continuous sea walls.

“Most of the shorelines that I see where residents are, they are not natural,” he said.

Barker and members of the UF/IFAS Extension office are trying to change that. The office recently hosted a series of classes on natural shoreline protection methods for property owners. It was the first of its kind in the state of Florida said extension office agent Chris Verlinde.

