Pedestrian struck while crossing Highway 98 in Navarre

By Staff Reporters on November 12, 2017

Bilal Amin, age 30 of Navarre, was driving east on U.S. Highway 98 in Navarre just east of Pullum Street when a pedestrian, Joseph Newborn of Niceville, stepped in front of Amin’s Hyundai Tiburon.

The accident happened early Saturday morning according to the Florida Highway Patrol report. The 18 year old victim was crossing the highway from north to south. His injuries are listed as serious and he was airlifted to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.

No charges are pending and the report says alcohol was not a factor in the accident.

Contact Us

Navarre Press

7502 Harvest Village Ct.
Navarre FL 32566

[email protected]
850-939-8040

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Your Name

Your Email

Search in Site

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Navarre Press
© Copyright 2016-2020 Sandpaper Publishing, Inc. Powered by WordPress - Designed by Gabfire Themes  