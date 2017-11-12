Pedestrian struck while crossing Highway 98 in Navarre

Bilal Amin, age 30 of Navarre, was driving east on U.S. Highway 98 in Navarre just east of Pullum Street when a pedestrian, Joseph Newborn of Niceville, stepped in front of Amin’s Hyundai Tiburon.

The accident happened early Saturday morning according to the Florida Highway Patrol report. The 18 year old victim was crossing the highway from north to south. His injuries are listed as serious and he was airlifted to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.

No charges are pending and the report says alcohol was not a factor in the accident.

