Meet Mari: looking for a place to call home

Dramari or “Mari” as he prefers to be called is 11 years old. He has been in care since November 2014.

He is quite shy and shuts down when he is unfamiliar with a situation, but he is very friendly and engaging when he is comfortable.

He is in the fifth grade in special classes. He is a huge Alabama football fan. He loves to play basketball. He also likes just to hang out outside and throw a football or play in the woods near his house and build things.

He recently learned to swim. He really likes to cook and is pretty good at it. Mari is a good public speaker, and he recently spoke to a group of donors of the Boys and Girls Club which he attends every day after school. He was excited to meet Evander Holyfield at the same event.

There are more than 500 children in temporary foster homes in Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton counties. They have been abused, neglected or abandoned. While some may eventually return to their birth families, the rest will need adoptive families.

Families First Network is a community-based care agency that provides foster care and adoption services for children and families in the Northwest Florida area from Escambia County east to Walton County.

Families interested in adoption can contact Families First Network at 1-866-313-9874 in Pensacola.

