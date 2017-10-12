Look for the red perch

If you happen to see a birdhouse with a red perch, there is a good chance Marilyn Rector built it.

“Where I came up with that idea, I can’t tell you,” Rector said. “I wanted to have something special about my birdhouses and so I painted all of the perches red.”

Rector’s birdhouses are a sight to behold. Countless hours of time and effort go into them and they are detailed to near perfection before being sold.

And to think it all began with a trip to the store a handful of years ago.

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Name

Your Email



Enter the code from above.

