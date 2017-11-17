Local narcotics trafficker arrested in Navarre

Parks car with drugs in plain view of deputies

Just after 10 p.m., Nov. 15, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to a robbery at the 3000 block of Barlow Road in Navarre. Deputies arrived on scene and could not locate the suspect, described as a black male 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 230 lbs. and wearing gray shorts, a black hoodie, black sneakers and had a small firearm. No one was injured during the course of the robbery.

According to the arrest report, during the robbery investigation, a red Ford Mustang drove quickly down the road toward deputies. The vehicle swerved around marked Sheriff’s Office patrol cars and came to an abrupt stop next to deputies.

Troy Alexander Duncan exited the vehicle. In plain view to deputies, there was a large canning jar full of marijuana sitting in the back seat. Duncan was immediately detained. Further investigation lead deputies to find 11 full canning jars of marijuana, a bag full of Xanax pills and a bag containing strips of LSD.

Duncan was arrested and transported to the Santa Rosa County jail where he was issued a bond of $59,500.00.

The robbery remains an active investigation.

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Name

Your Email

