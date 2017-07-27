Learning to live with bears

H.D. and Dina Smith have no issue at all with bears being frequent guests in the backyard of their Navarre home.

“They are beautiful animals. We love watching them,” Dina said.

Her husband echoes those thoughts.

“It’s a neat thing to see. We’ve never felt threatened,” H.D. said. “We are in their habitat.”

Bears have long been a hot topic in Florida and their population has grown significantly over the last 40 years, with the state calling the animals’ comeback one of its great recovery efforts involving a threatened species.

Read the full article in the July 27 issue of Navarre Press. Subscribe online at navarrepress.com for as little as $38 per year.

