Hunter, Spooky 43 crew members receive valorous medals

Staff Sgt. Richard Hunter found himself in the midst of chaos in Afghanistan last November. He and the U.S. Army Special Forces team he was embedded with were ambushed by insurgents as they entered a village in Kunduz province.

The team headed into an alley but hit a dead end at a locked metal gate. They were trapped as grenades blew up and machine-gunfire went off.

Hunter didn’t blink. He surged ahead despite enemy fire, using his body as a shield for the wounded while calling in for dangerously close airstrikes to within 20 meters of the team.

Read the full article in the Oct. 26 issue of Navarre Press. Subscribe online at navarrepress.com for as little as $38 per year.

P.S. Receive a digital subscription to Navarre Press for 30 days free!

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Name

Your Email



Enter the code from above.

