Hunter, Spooky 43 crew members receive valorous medals

By Brian Lester on October 27, 2017

Staff Sgt. Richard Hunter found himself in the midst of chaos in Afghanistan last November. He and the U.S. Army Special Forces team he was embedded with were ambushed by insurgents as they entered a village in Kunduz province.

The team headed into an alley but hit a dead end at a locked metal gate. They were trapped as grenades blew up and machine-gunfire went off.

Hunter didn’t blink. He surged ahead despite enemy fire, using his body as a shield for the wounded while calling in for dangerously close airstrikes to within 20 meters of the team.

Read the full article in the Oct. 26 issue of Navarre Press. Subscribe online at navarrepress.com for as little as $38 per year.

P.S. Receive a digital subscription to Navarre Press for 30 days free!

Contact Us

Navarre Press

7502 Harvest Village Ct.
Navarre FL 32566

[email protected]
850-939-8040

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Your Name

Your Email

captcha
Enter the code from above.

Search in Site

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Navarre Press
© Copyright 2016-2020 Sandpaper Publishing, Inc. Powered by WordPress - Designed by Gabfire Themes  