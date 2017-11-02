Gulf Breeze makeover needs investors

The City of Gulf Breeze’s recent $30 million request for BP oil spill funds is part of a push to solve its identity crisis.

The beachy hamlet of about 6,000 souls “currently lacks a ‘Town Center,’” according to the makeover proposal submitted by City Manager Samantha Abell.

Creating a new civic and commercial core would essentially mean a form of urban renewal that would transform the most visible sector of the city—including the relocation of the Gulf Breeze High School football and baseball stadiums away from Highway 98.

