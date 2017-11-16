Growing gardens and healthy living skills

Snack time and lunch are always exciting parts of the day for kids at school. Would it be shocking to hear that students at our schools are choosing salad for their lunch? Would it be even crazier to hear they are eating salad made from plants they had planted and harvested themselves?

That’s exactly what Jennifer Dantin’s second-grade students do at Holley Navarre Primary School. Her class has a small garden that the students work in the fall and the spring to produce crops.

The class harvests lettuce, Dantin washes it and then the kids eat fresh salad at snack time.

“I’ve had several parents say, ‘My kid never would’ve eaten vegetables but now they will,’” Dantin said.

Of course, they add shredded cheese, ranch dressing and croutons to the salad.

