Fort Pickens Road to remain closed until December

The structural engineering assessments of Fort Pickens Road through the Fort Pickens Are and Highway 399 through the Santa Rosa are finished and neither is expected to reopen until at least December. All reservations at the campground in Fort Pickens have been canceled through Dec. 3. That could be extended if more time to repair the road is needed.

The roads were damaged by Hurricane Nate earlier this month. Significant winds and waves were pushed onto Santa Rosa Island because of the storm.

“These roadways are vital links for our community,” Gulf Islands National Seashore Superintendent Dan Brown said. “We are thankful that repairs will be able to be completed sooner than initially thought so visitors can return to these wonderful areas.”

In addition to repairing the damage, the National Park Service will look into options for improving road shoulders on the north side of both roadways.

For more information, visit www.nps.gov/GulfIslands.

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Name

Your Email



Enter the code from above.

