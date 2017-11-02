Dune damage on Navarre Beach costly

Staying off the sand dunes along Navarre Beach is more than good environmental policy, it is a legal requirement.

Since 2007 Santa Rosa County has had an ordinance on the books to stop people from setting foot on these natural formations, and for good reason. Sand dunes are a naturally occurring and crucial part of the beach environment, said Dan Brown, superintendent of Gulf Islands National Seashore.

“All of the different components, the wildlife, the plants and the substrate, it all works together in an amazingly complex system. Take one of those components apart it no longer works properly like a complex machine. Every part has a place and a role,” he said.

