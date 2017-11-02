Dad manages household as spouse launches Air Force career

By Shana Roberson on November 2, 2017

On the eight-hour drive home from Anchorage to Fairbanks, Alaska, Julie and Kelly Kessler made a decision.

They would become farmers in Tennessee.

They were going to move there and raise cows after Kelly retired from the military in 2016.

That’s when Julie received a phone call that changed their trajectory completely. After 10 years of traveling the globe as a military spouse and having three children, Julie was going to trade places with Kelly. That phone call was notification she had been accepted to join the Air Force and would soon be leaving for Officer Training School.

