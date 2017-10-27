County remains a hot spot for human-bear conflicts

By Brian Lester on October 27, 2017

When a black bear was found dead in the yard of a Navarre home last week, it prompted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to launch an investigation into the death.

The owner of the home discovered the bear’s body in the backyard when she arrived at her residence last Wednesday afternoon.

The bear apparently died from a gunshot wound, but no other details were known.

That’s where the value of The Wildlife Alert Hotline comes into play. The line is set up so that people can report suspicious activity connected to fishing, boating, wildlife or even environmental law violations.

