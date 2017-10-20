Church brings fright for a good cause

By Jamie Gentry on October 20, 2017

As the sun went down the forest near Community of Christ Church in Navarre came alive with screams Friday and Saturday as part of the church’s Fear Forest event.

The line to enter the haunted trail wrapped around the church building as more than 100 people showed up to test their courage. Church member Jack Porter helped to coordinate the frightful fun, and he donated some of his own spooky props to the cause.

Porter said more than 45 Navarre High School students, youth group members and volunteers helped create the ghostly event.

