Church brings fright for a good cause

As the sun went down the forest near Community of Christ Church in Navarre came alive with screams Friday and Saturday as part of the church’s Fear Forest event.

The line to enter the haunted trail wrapped around the church building as more than 100 people showed up to test their courage. Church member Jack Porter helped to coordinate the frightful fun, and he donated some of his own spooky props to the cause.

Porter said more than 45 Navarre High School students, youth group members and volunteers helped create the ghostly event.

Read the full article in the Oct. 19 issue of Navarre Press. Subscribe online at navarrepress.com for as little as $38 per year.

P.S. Receive a digital subscription to Navarre Press for 30 days free!

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Name

Your Email



Enter the code from above.

