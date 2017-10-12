Ceramic artists seek grant to expand outreach

Fire and art go hand in hand. For more than 15,000 years humans have been bending fire to their will to create beauty through ceramics.

Spreading that tradition and history is one of the main purposes of the Gulf Coast Kiln Walk Society Inc. (Kiln Walk) of Navarre. Expanding that mission could be within reach.

Impact 100 Pensacola Bay Area has announced the 15 nonprofit finalists in the running for more than $1 million in grants to fund community projects, and among these finalists is the Kiln Walk and its proposed 4,000-square-foot, two-story facility.

Read the full article in the Oct. 12 issue of Navarre Press. Subscribe online at navarrepress.com for as little as $38 per year.

P.S. Receive a digital subscription to Navarre Press for 30 days free!

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Name

Your Email



Enter the code from above.

