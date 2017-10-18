Beach restaurant to open Friday

Broussard’s Bayou Grill and Cajun Specialty Meats opened their doors Sunday night on Navarre Beach for an invite-only preview of the soon-to-be open eatery.

Co-owner Carl Broussard said he was excited to finally have people eating at their tables. The restaurant site sat vacant for years before the company signed a sublease in July.

“It feels fantastic,” he said. “We had a good test run, and we still have some kinks to work out. But we will have them worked out hopefully by this weekend.”

Read the full article in the Oct. 19 issue of Navarre Press. Subscribe online at navarrepress.com for as little as $38 per year.

P.S. Receive a digital subscription to Navarre Press for 30 days free!

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Name

Your Email



Enter the code from above.

