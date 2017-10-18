Beach restaurant to open Friday

By Jamie Gentry on October 18, 2017

Broussard’s Bayou Grill and Cajun Specialty Meats opened their doors Sunday night on Navarre Beach for an invite-only preview of the soon-to-be open eatery.

Co-owner Carl Broussard said he was excited to finally have people eating at their tables. The restaurant site sat vacant for years before the company signed a sublease in July.

“It feels fantastic,” he said. “We had a good test run, and we still have some kinks to work out. But we will have them worked out hopefully by this weekend.”

