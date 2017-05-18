Beach festival celebrates God, family and military

By Jamie Gentry on May 18, 2017

According to the Bible, God separated the land from the sea on the second day of creation, forming the first beaches.

It only seems fitting that folks would return to the beach, one of the first creations, for worship. That is exactly what the Pensacola chapter of the Christian Surfers intends to do.

Family Beach Fest is set to take to the shores Saturday at Casino Beach from 2 to 7 p.m.

