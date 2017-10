Water and sewer line placement will temporarily close part of Panhandle Trail until Friday according to a Santa Rosa County press release.

Panhandle Trail in Navarre will be closed between U.S. Highway 98 and Timber Lane starting Tuesday, Oct. 24 through close of business on Friday, Oct. 27.

The eastbound left and westbound right turn lanes on Hwy. 98 at Panhandle Trail will also be closed. Detour signs are posted.

