Volunteers press on with Great Scallop Search

While severe weather conditions have canceled parts of this year’s Great Scallop Search in Santa Rosa Sound, volunteers with the UF/IFAS Florida Sea Grant Extension Santa Rosa County office will take to the surf again Saturday in hopes of finding seagrass-dwelling bay scallops.

The Great Scallop Search is an annual event put on by the extension office to gather data on the native bay scallop population.

Read the full article in the Aug. 3 issue of Navarre Press. Subscribe online at navarrepress.com for as little as $38 per year.

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Name

Your Email



Enter the code from above.

