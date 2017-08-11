Playing chicken in your own backyard

More than 40 people, from seniors to grade-school children, packed the UF/IFAS Santa Rosa County Extension office in Milton to talk about backyard chickens Aug. 4 as part of a free class.

Extension office 4-H Agent and longtime chicken owner Prudence Caskey said backyard chickens are popular throughout Santa Rosa County.

“A lot of the people in the county have chickens as pets, for companionship,” she said. “They have great personalities. I know that can sound strange, but they really do. They make good pets.”

Caskey said her chickens, which she showed off to the gathered crowd, are actually pretty cuddly. There are other benefits too, she said.

“They also help with the insect population. Chickens are not vegetarians. They eat bugs. A lot of people will get them to control the bugs in their yard,” she said.

That can include ants, worms, mosquitoes and more.

