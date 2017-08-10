MathAlive! comes to the Emerald Coast

By Jamie Gentry on August 10, 2017

Emerald Coast Science Center Director Diane Fraser and Raytheon Senior Manager for Eglin Air Force Base Dave Andrews were on hand to welcome the first group of visitors into the MathAlive! exhibit at the science center.

Children along the Emerald Coast are piloting Mars rovers, designing video games and making movies this week thanks to MathAlive! at the Emerald Coast Science Center.

Located in Fort Walton Beach, the science center seeks to engage children throughout the Panhandle in the pursuit of science from a young age, said director Diane Fraser.

“Our mission at the Science Center is to inspire and grow a scientifically engaged community, and MathAlive! aligns with this,” she said.

MathAlive! is a traveling exhibit composed of dozens of hands-on activities that apply mathematic principles to real-world situations. The exhibit, created by engineering firm Raytheon, was launched in 2012 at the Smithsonian International Gallery.

According to the exhibit’s website, the goal is to answer one question: “Will I ever use all this math they’re teaching us?”

