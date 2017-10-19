Hunting creates memories, aids wildlife conservation

Hunting season begins this week for deer and turkey in this part of Florida, and there is no shortage of opportunities for those who love to hunt.

“Florida is blessed to have nearly 6 million acres of public hunting land, and even if you don’t have a quota hunt permit, there are still wildlife management areas you can hunt,” said Tammy Sapp, who works in public relations in the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Division of Hunting and Game Management.

