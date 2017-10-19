Teens assault victim with chicken bone

Two teenaged detainees of a juvenile justice facility allegedly assaulted another detainee with a chicken bone and bare fists.

According to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office reports, Oct. 8, Dakota Davis, 15 of Navarre, admitted to attacking the victim at the Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Crestview. Davis was allegedly joined in the attack by Holt resident John Horak III, 15.

