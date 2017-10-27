Trainer faves: Magic moves

By Shana Roberson on October 27, 2017

Every personal trainer has “magic” moves. These moves are their signature moves that you’ll find their clients doing over and over again. They don’t just use these moves because they work, they use them because they are their favorites!

From a trainer’s perspective, these moves work magic for their clients in that they are efficient, they are modifiable and they work the client’s body in a way that gets results.

Read the full article in the Oct. 26 issue of Navarre Press. Subscribe online at navarrepress.com for as little as $38 per year.

P.S. Receive a digital subscription to Navarre Press for 30 days free!

Contact Us

Navarre Press

7502 Harvest Village Ct.
Navarre FL 32566

[email protected]
850-939-8040

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Your Name

Your Email

captcha
Enter the code from above.

Search in Site

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Navarre Press
© Copyright 2016-2020 Sandpaper Publishing, Inc. Powered by WordPress - Designed by Gabfire Themes  