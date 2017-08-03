Navarre powerlifting gains

Avalon Cummings got into powerlifting after hurting herself lifting with co-workers at the fire department.

“I didn’t know proper form. So, I was doing heavy all the time. I was getting strong, but I hurt myself in the process,” Cummings recalled.

From there, Cummings moved to cardio until she noticed other women at her gym lifting hefty numbers without getting hurt. After six weeks of training with Gary Brewer, she moved her deadlift from 245 pounds to 335 and is pushing to top 400 pounds.

