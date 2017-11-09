Healthy home, healthy life

Having a clean and uncluttered home is an important part of a healthy lifestyle and science can prove it. A study conducted at Cornell University found that cluttered kitchens create caloric chaos. Women were asked to wait for another person in either a messy, noisy kitchen or a clean and tidy kitchen. Both kitchens had snacks that included cookies, carrots and crackers. Those waiting in the messy kitchens ate twice as many cookies as the other group!

