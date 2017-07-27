Getting fit in the water

Drive by the YMCA anytime this summer, especially in the morning, and you’ll see a plethora of people using the pool to get fit. The YMCA hosts the local swim team, of course, but there’s much more going on beyond that competitive sport.

Water aerobics classes are held daily, sometimes twice a day. Lap swimmers use the lanes all day long. The run club has even taken to the pools for the summer, changing to the swim club while the temperatures are hot.

Read the full article in the July 27 issue of Navarre Press. Subscribe online at navarrepress.com for as little as $38 per year.

