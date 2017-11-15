Whispering Pines development: apartments no, subdivision yes

It was standing room only Nov. 9 at the Tiger Point Community Center as roughly 100 people showed up to speak out against two developments along Whispering Pines Boulevard being considered by the county Zoning Board.

The crowd succeeded in securing unanimous rejection of one of the developments, Sanctuary Apartments. But that denial is not final. The Board of County Commissioners will make the ultimate decision.

The Sanctuary Apartments would be a 164-unit, seven building complex located at the northern end of Whispering Pines Boulevard just south of Pouder Lane.

