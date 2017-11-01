Water board faces outside political pressure

By Rob Johnson on November 1, 2017

Do it our way.

That’s the message from City of Gulf Breeze officials to the Holley Navarre Water System board about a controversial proposal to refinance $9.8 million in debt held by the collective from which the utility buys most of its water.

A majority of HNWS directors recently rebuffed the inperson pitch by Fairpoint Regional Utility System President Buz Eddy—a paid adviser to Gulf Breeze—seeking their support to extend the co-op’s seven-year-loan to 20 years in order to reduce its loan payments.

