Waste Pro to take over waste disposal services

Following customer complaints about failures to collect yard waste and a request for more money, Waste Management lost the contract for servicing south Santa Rosa County residents earlier this year.

Starting Jan. 1, there will be a new waste hauler in town: Waste Pro.

The contract covers 13,000 residents of south Santa Rosa County including Holley by the Sea.

