Tourism figures dazzle

Children are heading back to school in droves, meaning the window of time for a summer vacation is closing fast for many families. On Navarre Beach, it also means the end is approaching for the most profitable time of year in the tourism industry.

While Santa Rosa County Tourism Director Julie Morgan points out that the “shoulder season” is still months away, the high season is on its way out.

Morgan also noted that this summer’s tourism success appears to have eclipsed previous years.

Visitors to the beach have hit a new high, with 61,697 people visiting the beach between May 1 and the third week of July. That’s approximately 10,000 more visitors than the previous year.

